Local

Columbus pedestrian killed by vehicle near Whisperwood Apartments, coroner says

A 37-year-old Columbus woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Sitz was struck as she was walking in the 8000 block of Milgen Road near Whisperwood Apartments, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. A man who was traveling on Milgen Road found the body, he said.

Sitz was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was pronounced dead at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Sitz’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, Bryan said.

The Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad is investigating the incident.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  