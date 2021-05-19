Columbus pedestrian killed by vehicle near Whisperwood Apartments, coroner says

A 37-year-old Columbus woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Sitz was struck as she was walking in the 8000 block of Milgen Road near Whisperwood Apartments, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. A man who was traveling on Milgen Road found the body, he said.

Sitz was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was pronounced dead at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Sitz’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, Bryan said.

The Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad is investigating the incident.