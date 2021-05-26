One dead, baby injured in Columbus car crash on Buena Vista Road, coroner says

One person is dead and a baby injured following a Tuesday night car crash on Buena Vista Road between Lake Rushin Drive and Floyd Road, authorities say.

The incident occurred near the former Walmart building around 11:25 p.m.

The crash, which involved an 18-wheeler truck, resulted in the death of at least one person, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer. The identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

An infant was also injured in the crash and is being treated at a local hospital, Bryan said.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.