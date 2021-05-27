Local

What’s open, closed on Memorial Day in the Columbus area? Here’s a list

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Here is a list of local city and county establishments that will be closed and open in observance of the holiday.

Columbus Government

Waste/ Recycle: No pickup on Monday. Normal Collection will resume Wednesday.

311 Citizen Services Center: Closed

Landfills

Parks and Recreation

Civic Center

Animal Control: Closed

METRA Bus Service: No service. Normal service will resume Tuesday.

Recorder’s Court: 8 A.M. jail and arrest cases only on Monday. Normal service will resume Tuesday.

Phenix City/ Russell County Government

City offices: Closed

Waste: No pickup. Collection will resume Tuesday. All garbage must be bagged and outside by 7 a.m.

Federal/State Government

Area City/ County Governments

Local Malls

Military Bases

