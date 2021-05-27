What’s open, closed on Memorial Day in the Columbus area? Here’s a list

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Here is a list of local city and county establishments that will be closed and open in observance of the holiday.

Columbus Government

Waste/ Recycle: No pickup on Monday. Normal Collection will resume Wednesday.

311 Citizen Services Center: Closed

Landfills

Granite Bluff: Closed

Pine Grove: Closed

Parks and Recreation

Columbus Aquatic Center: Open for normal business hours

Lake Oliver Marina: Open for normal business hours

Cooper Creek Tennis Center: Open for normal business hours

Administrative Offices: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

Britt David Studio: Closed

Senior Centers: Closed

Civic Center

Administrative Office: Closed

Columbus Ice Rink: Closed

Animal Control: Closed

METRA Bus Service: No service. Normal service will resume Tuesday.

Recorder’s Court: 8 A.M. jail and arrest cases only on Monday. Normal service will resume Tuesday.

Phenix City/ Russell County Government

City offices: Closed

Waste: No pickup. Collection will resume Tuesday. All garbage must be bagged and outside by 7 a.m.

Federal/State Government

Alabama: Closed

Georgia: Closed

Federal offices: Closed

Post offices: Closed

Area City/ County Governments

Auburn: City offices closed

Smiths Station: City offices closed

Opelika: City offices closed. City will host a Memorial Day Service at Courthouse Square on Monday at 10 a.m. CST.

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Harris County: Closed

Lee County (Alabama): Closed

Local Malls

Peachtree Mall: Open 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Auburn Mall: Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. CST

Military Bases

Fort Benning: No events listed.

Fort Mitchell (Alabama): The annual Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held on Saturday. The event is not open to the public due to COVID-19.