What’s open, closed on Memorial Day in the Columbus area? Here’s a list
Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Here is a list of local city and county establishments that will be closed and open in observance of the holiday.
Columbus Government
Waste/ Recycle: No pickup on Monday. Normal Collection will resume Wednesday.
311 Citizen Services Center: Closed
Landfills
- Granite Bluff: Closed
- Pine Grove: Closed
Parks and Recreation
- Columbus Aquatic Center: Open for normal business hours
- Lake Oliver Marina: Open for normal business hours
- Cooper Creek Tennis Center: Open for normal business hours
- Administrative Offices: Closed
- Recreation Centers: Closed
- Britt David Studio: Closed
- Senior Centers: Closed
Civic Center
- Administrative Office: Closed
- Columbus Ice Rink: Closed
Animal Control: Closed
METRA Bus Service: No service. Normal service will resume Tuesday.
Recorder’s Court: 8 A.M. jail and arrest cases only on Monday. Normal service will resume Tuesday.
Phenix City/ Russell County Government
City offices: Closed
Waste: No pickup. Collection will resume Tuesday. All garbage must be bagged and outside by 7 a.m.
Federal/State Government
- Alabama: Closed
- Georgia: Closed
- Federal offices: Closed
- Post offices: Closed
Area City/ County Governments
- Auburn: City offices closed
- Smiths Station: City offices closed
- Opelika: City offices closed. City will host a Memorial Day Service at Courthouse Square on Monday at 10 a.m. CST.
- Chattahoochee County: Closed
- Harris County: Closed
- Lee County (Alabama): Closed
Local Malls
- Peachtree Mall: Open 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Auburn Mall: Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. CST
Military Bases
- Fort Benning: No events listed.
- Fort Mitchell (Alabama): The annual Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held on Saturday. The event is not open to the public due to COVID-19.
