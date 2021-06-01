Downtown Columbus jewelry shop owner dies at 59, store announces

Broadway Jewelry and Beads in Columbus, Ga. on June 1, 2021. mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

Arthur Masao “Mabo” Weatherwax, owner of Broadway Estate Jewelry in downtown Columbus, died on May 26. He was 59.

The estate jewelry shop at 1044 Broadway announced his passing on its Facebook page. The shop is closed “until further notice,” according to a post.

“You are welcome to leave your condolences at this time in the entry way of the shop for Mabo and Bryce. Service details will be announced when confirmed,” the post states.

No decisions have been made on whether the shop will reopen, according to a Facebook comment from the business. Any future announcements will be made on the shop’s page.

Fans and patrons of the shop offered condolences and shared memories of their visits to Broadway Estate Jewelry.

“So heartbreaking,” said one customer in a Facebook comment. “Every single year sometimes twice a year I would travel to Columbus and visit this unique jewelry store. Almost every single time I went, he was there encouraging me to try on all of the gorgeous jewelry I could never afford. He made an impact on all of his customers and I will miss seeing him.”

Any customers that have items in the shop on layaway or consignment will be contacted “in the near future” about retrieving the items, the shop posted.