Local “It’s like a soul hug.” Market offers locally-grown produce, vegan desserts June 03, 2021 08:20 AM

Are you looking for a place to buy locally grown, fresh produce? If so, check out Farmstand Friday. It's Friday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon at MercyMed of Columbus, 3702 2nd Ave. in Columbus. Go early for the best selection.