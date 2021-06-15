It’s official: Columbus, Phenix City to host world-class kayakers in 2022, 2023

The world’s best kayakers will compete on the stretch of the Chattahoochee River between Columbus and Phenix City in the coming years.

Tuesday at Waveshaper Island overlooking the river, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and Uptown Columbus announced that the region has been selected to host two international kayaking competitions: the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 World Championships.

“They really are Olympic-caliber events,” Uptown Columbus Inc. Chair Helena Coates told attendees. “They will draw over 300 athletes from 30 countries around the world. We will be the face of the world for two years running.”

The competitions are sanctioned by the International Canoe Federation, which governs paddling events such as kayaking. The World Cup includes two competitions on different waves in the river. The first cup will take place Oct. 3-5, 2022, with the second cup Oct. 7-9.

The World Championships will take place June 27-July 1, 2023. It’ll be the sport’s ninth world championship event and the first in the United States since 2013.

“I don’t think we can fully comprehend how big this is,” Henderson told attendees. “To have the world cup and the world championships here for two years in a row — yes it’s going to bring economic development. ... But we are already the site of the longest urban-setting whitewater rapids in the world. Can you imagine how that notoriety is going to grow as the world tunes in to see some of the most talented competitors you’ve ever seen, right here in Columbus, Georgia?”

Bids to host the tournaments were submitted around a year ago, Whitewater Express owner Dan Gilbert previously told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Gilbert noted Tuesday that athletes from across the United States and teams from other countries are planning to come to the region to train on the river before the competitions begin.

Columbus’ whitewater course has previously hosted world-class kayakers.

In 2015, world champion Claire O’Hara called the rapids on the Chattahoochee River “amazing” after her first time on them. Jez Jezz, who has won over 10 national championships, called the course “world class.”

During a normal year, the Chattahoochee River brings around 50,000 visitors to Columbus, Gilbert said. Most visitors travel from over one hour away, resulting in around 4,000 hotel rooms purchased per year. Most visitors go to at least one restaurant, he said.

Columbus also has hosted the USA Freestyle Kayaking National Championships. World competitions, though, usually take place in bigger areas.

“Our mix of world-class whitewater features within walking distance to hotels, shops, restaurants and other attractions offer a compelling setting for the world cups and the world championships,” Uptown Columbus Inc. President Ed Wolverton said. “We hope to deliver the best environment that ICF competitors have ever seen in terms of water features and access to amenities.”