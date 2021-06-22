Fort Benning soldier dies following Friday motorcycle crash, officials say

U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

A Fort Benning soldier died following a motorcycle crash last Friday, officials say.

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, 29, of Marietta, died on June 20, two days after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Hwy 80 near Columbus, according to a news release from the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Ozment, who joined the military in 2011 as a infantryman, spent one year deployed in Afghanistan before returning home. He was currently assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Infantry Brigade, where he served as Platform Committee Instructor, the release said.

Awards and decorations for Ozment include:

Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal

National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Combat Infantryman Badge

Expert Infantryman Badge and Overseas Service Ribbon

Ozment was also a graduate of of the Advanced Leaders Course, Combatives Level I Course, Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course, Basic Airborne Course, Basic Leaders Course, Small Arms Maintenance Course and the Digital Training Management Systems Course.

Prior to his most recent assignment at Fort Benning, Ozment was previously assigned to Joint Base Lewis Washington, Washington, as an IAV Commander, Squad Leader and Rifleman; Camp Ederle, Italy, as a Gunner and Squad Leader; and Fort Benning, as a Fire Team Leader, Instructor, Team Leader and Platform Committee Instructor.

The crash currently remains under investigation.