A fox in the north Columbus area tested positive for rabies. What residents need to know

A fox on Autumnleaf Court in Columbus has tested positive for rabies, the West Central Health District announced Wednesday.

Autumnleaf Court is a residential street in the Autumnridge neighborhood located off of Whitesville Road.

When exposed to rabies, humans can experience a variety of symptoms including early nonspecific symptoms, acute neurological symptoms, and, ultimately, death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first symptoms of rabies may be very similar to those of the flu including general weakness or discomfort, fever, or headache. As the disease progresses, the person may experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water), and insomnia

The health department is advising residents and visitors in the Autumnleaf Court area take the following precautions to protect themselves:

If you have been bitten or scratched by any animal, the health department advises following these steps:

Residents can contact the following agencies for more information or help:

