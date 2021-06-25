Ossoff to visit a Columbus Boys & Girls Club branch to discuss new Child Tax Credit

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., will be in Columbus next week to visit a Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley location.

Ossoff is scheduled to visit the East Columbus branch, 3835 Forrest Road, on Thursday to discuss the new monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

The news release from the BGCCV says Ossoff will be at the club at 11:30 a.m.

After touring the club, Ossoff is expected to brief local leaders and families on the changes to the Child Tax Credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to the news release, starting July 15, families will begin receiving $300 in monthly tax refunds per child younger than 6 and $250 per child ages 6-17. For a full schedule of payments, see the explanation on the Internal Revenue Service website.

“The Child Tax Credit payments will directly impact many of the BGCCV members and their families,” the news release says, “so we are honored to welcome the senator to our facilities.”

Ossoff’s last visit to Columbus was March 29, when he toured the Civic Center’s mass COVID vaccine site during his statewide tour to promote the American Rescue Plan, an economic stimulus package to provide relief to local business and government.