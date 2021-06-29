New partnership wants to spend millions on 2 Columbus parks. First they want your thoughts

Columbus’ public parks are getting a face lift.

Trees Columbus, a local environmental nonprofit organization, and Columbus Parks & Recreation announced Tuesday an enhancement plan for city parks, beginning with a multimillion dollar project at Lakebottom and Theo McGee parks.

“Columbus is marketing outdoor green spaces to our residents and to visitors, and using them as a marketing tool for attracting people to our community,” Trees Columbus Executive Director Dorothy McDaniel said. “Trees are fundamental to our park and green spaces, but our Columbus tree canopy is aging and declining.”

The projects will consist of tree canopy restoration and rehabilitation, along with amenity repairs and improvements. Funding for the projects will come from a combination of city money and private donations, and a final monetary amount is not available yet, according to spokesperson Katie Bishop.

“When is the best time to plant a tree? Twenty years ago,” Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Gary Allen said. “But when’s the second-best time? That’s today.”

Have your say

The organizations have launched a short survey to give residents a chance to have their say in the prioritization of needs at Lakebottom and Theo McGee It’s a nine-question survey to gain information from residents such as what transportation they utilize to get to the parks, how many times each week they visit and where the public usually enters the parks.

The survey can found by visiting Trees Columbus’ website or by scanning the QR code signs posted around Lakebottom.

The survey will remain live until July 13, according to a press packet. Results will be collected and analyzed before Trees Columbus and Parks & Recreation assess the results and begin finalizing a plan.

The project’s estimated completion date is fall 2022, according to the packet.

“What we need is for Columbus to take advantage of this amazing opportunity we have,” McDaniel said. “The improvements to our parks are going to have to happen through partnerships. ... But we have to have a plan. And we want that plan to be the plan that suits the needs of all the people of Columbus.”