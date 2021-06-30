Local

Columbus officials looking for possible drowning victim behind Trade Center

Columbus Fire & EMS responders look for a possible drowning victim in the Chattahoochee River, June 30, 2021.
Columbus Fire & EMS responders look for a possible drowning victim in the Chattahoochee River, June 30, 2021. Sydney Sims ssims@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus Fire & EMS responders are searching the Chattahoochee River for a possible drowning victim.

The incident was reported to the agency around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Two witnesses said they saw a man struggling in the water before going under. One jumped in the river in an attempt to save the man, but was unsuccessful, Columbus Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Brian Watson said.

Responders began the search at Waveshaper Island, near Eagle and Phenix Mills, and stopped after sundown. On Wednesday, the search moved downriver to behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

EMS workers were seen canvassing the Riverwalk on bikes and using jetskis in the water.

The man’s belongings were found on a riverbank but officials are withholding his identity, Watson said.

A Ledger-Enquirer reporter is on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Profile Image of Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  