Body of possible drowning victim recovered from Chattahoochee River

Officials have recovered the body of a possible drowning victim last seen in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday afternoon. Dakota McCord, 31, of Phenix City, was identified as the victim. His belongings were found on a riverbank at the beginning of the search, Battalion Chief Bryan Watson previously told the Ledger-Enquirer. The body was recovered near the Dillingham Street Bridge on the Alabama side of the Chattahoochee River around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The drowning was reported to Columbus Fire & EMS around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Two witnesses said they saw a man struggling in the water before going under. One jumped in the river in an attempt to save the man, but was unsuccessful, Watson said.

The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

