Staying safe near Chattahoochee River: 6 tips to remember this summer, year-round

As temperatures climb and Chattahoochee Valley residents look for possible relief and fun in the area’s waterways, officials want to remind everyone that safety should come first.

Columbus has averaged five drownings a year since 2014, according to officials. Following a drowning in late June, officials are reminding residents of the same message they’ve been pushing since the opening of recreational whitewater rafting in Columbus in 2013:

Wear a life vest.

“We want people to visit this river,” Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Bryan Watson told the Ledger-Enquirer. “However, it is detrimental to your safety to not wear a life vest. This is a dangerous body of water and that vest can be the difference in a rescue mission versus a recovery.”

Columbus enacted an ordinance in 2012 that requires anyone out on the Chattahoochee between the North Highlands Dam and the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to wear a life vest.

The law states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to swim, canoe, kayak, raft, jet-ski, or use any other vessel on the Chattahoochee River between the North Highlands Dam and the southern property line of the Columbus Iron Works Convention and Trade Center without wearing a personal flotation device. “

Watson also said that respecting the power of the river goes a long way.

“Even the best of swimmers cannot out-swim that type of current,” Watson said.

Here are other tips from the National Park Service on how residents can stay safe all summer long when visiting the Chattahoochee River:

Know your weather: Residents can find weather updates with the National Weather Service based in Atlanta and Birmingham by visiting their website or calling a local meteorologist. Updates are also shared via Twitter at @NWSAtlanta and @NWSBirmingham.

Beware of hypothermia: Hypothermia can occur even in the warmest summer months. If you fall into the cold water, get out quickly and warm yourself.

Know the water quality: Visit the BactiAlert website to find up-to-date information on how safe is it to swim, wade and boat in the Chattahoochee River.

Know the water release schedules: Water conditions on the Chattahoochee River are influenced on a daily basis by water releases from North Highlands and Lake Oliver dams. Residents can check the schedule on the Georgia Power website. If swimming close to a timed release, listen for sirens and immediately exit the water to safety if you hear one.

Know your river flow rates: Knowing the river flow of the day can help by allowing visitors to know what to expect. Anyone can check the daily river flow rates on the National Park Service's website.