Staying safe near Chattahoochee River: 6 tips to remember this summer, year-round

As temperatures climb and Chattahoochee Valley residents look for possible relief and fun in the area’s waterways, officials want to remind everyone that safety should come first.

Columbus has averaged five drownings a year since 2014, according to officials. Following a drowning in late June, officials are reminding residents of the same message they’ve been pushing since the opening of recreational whitewater rafting in Columbus in 2013:

Wear a life vest.

“We want people to visit this river,” Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Bryan Watson told the Ledger-Enquirer. “However, it is detrimental to your safety to not wear a life vest. This is a dangerous body of water and that vest can be the difference in a rescue mission versus a recovery.”

Columbus enacted an ordinance in 2012 that requires anyone out on the Chattahoochee between the North Highlands Dam and the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to wear a life vest.

The law states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to swim, canoe, kayak, raft, jet-ski, or use any other vessel on the Chattahoochee River between the North Highlands Dam and the southern property line of the Columbus Iron Works Convention and Trade Center without wearing a personal flotation device. “

Watson also said that respecting the power of the river goes a long way.

“Even the best of swimmers cannot out-swim that type of current,” Watson said.

Here are other tips from the National Park Service on how residents can stay safe all summer long when visiting the Chattahoochee River:

