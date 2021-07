Local Veri Best Donuts reopens to big crowd in downtown Columbus July 01, 2021 04:23 PM

A popular Columbus doughnut shop that closed in 2016 has now reopened. Veri Best Donuts opened 7 a.m. Thursday at 1115 Broadway in downtown Columbus, next to Crowne Hookah Restaurant & Lounge. The shop originally opened on Macon Road in 1954.