Local To Do: Fountain City Teen Poetry Slam to celebrate 10th anniversary at RiverCenter with free “Imagining Futures” event July 10, 2021 10:32 AM

Spoken word artist Michaela Brown recites "An ode to my ancestors." She's a participant in the Fountain City Slam team's 10th anniversary event at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA. It's July 10, free, and starts at 7 p.m. EST.