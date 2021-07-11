‘She fought for those who felt voiceless.’ Former councilor Evelyn Turner Pugh dies at 71

Evelyn Turner-Pugh served on the Columbus Council for more than three decades. She died Saturday at the age of 71. rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

Former Columbus Councilor and Mayor Pro Tempore Evelyn Turner Pugh died Saturday evening at St. Francis Hospital, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Turner Pugh’s death comes after she suffered from Parkinson’s disease for nearly two decades. She was 71 years old.

Turner Pugh was raised in “The Bottom,” an area of the city between MLK Boulevard and Wynnton Road where she remembered the dirt streets that used to flood after hard rains. Her father served in the military then worked as a cook downtown. Her mother was a cook at Fort Benning, she told the Ledger-Enquirer in a 2014 interview.

Turner Pugh graduated from Carver High School and Columbus State University. She worked 20 years at Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Georgia and 15 years with SunTrust Bank. In 2007, she was named one of Georgia’s top public servants by Georgia Trend magazine.

She served on the Columbus Council for more than three decades, first winning election to the body in 1988. She represented District 4, an area that stretches from Macon Road southwest to St. Marys Road. She resigned from the council in October 2019 due to health conditions.

Columbus Mayor and former councilor Skip Henderson told the Ledger-Enquirer following her 2019 retirement that he would miss Turner Pugh’s wisdom.

“She has conducted herself with a fierce loyalty for her district without losing sight of the fact that her votes impacted citizens throughout this community,” Henderson said. “And that’s tough. You ask any district councilor, that is a very, very difficult thing to do.”

Those who knew the former councilor issued statements or posted messages on social media praising Turner Pugh’s advocacy for the voiceless and her desire to make Columbus a better place.

Former Columbus Mayor and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Teresa Tomlinson told the Ledger-Enquirer that Turner Pugh was a “Columbus treasure.”

“Her impact — both that seen and unseen — will endure for generations,” Tomlinson said in a text message. “She was a source of wisdom and strength for me and many of those who helped lead the city through the years. Evelyn should be credited with many things, not the least of which was conceiving of, with then Mayor Bob Poydasheff, the renewal of South Columbus.”

Columbus resident and political director with the Georgia Democratic Party Dominick Perkins, said in a Facebook post that “Columbus and west central Georgia lost a giant” following Turner Pugh’s death.

“Mrs. Evelyn, as I called her, always offered me a hug, advice, and kind words of encouragement,” Perkins wrote. “She fought for those who felt voiceless and, in turn, made Columbus a better place to live for everyone. She was a friend, mentor, and advocate to many, and will be truly missed. I pray for her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest well, Evelyn.”

Turner Pugh is survived by five children; Deon, Tajuana, Maurice, Reggie Jr. and Talender, and 10 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.