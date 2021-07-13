Coroner needs help locating family of pedestrian struck, killed on Veterans Tuesday

A Columbus man died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday while he was walking on Veterans Parkway.

Ronald Barksdale, 60, was traveling by foot in the 1500 block of Veterans Parkway near Arby’s when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The incident appears to be a hit and run, Bryan said.

Barksdale was homeless, Bryan said. The coroner is asking for the public’s help in identifying next to kin for notification of Barksdale’s death.

If you know Barksdale or are related to him, call the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at 706-653-3260.