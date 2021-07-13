Local

Coroner needs help locating family of pedestrian struck, killed on Veterans Tuesday

A Columbus man died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday while he was walking on Veterans Parkway.

Ronald Barksdale, 60, was traveling by foot in the 1500 block of Veterans Parkway near Arby’s when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The incident appears to be a hit and run, Bryan said.

Barksdale was homeless, Bryan said. The coroner is asking for the public’s help in identifying next to kin for notification of Barksdale’s death.

If you know Barksdale or are related to him, call the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at 706-653-3260.

Profile Image of Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  