A slithering resident is back. Here’s how to keep yourself, pets safe from snakes this summer

When my one-year old French Bulldog Tuxedo Blue, Tux for short, started foaming at the mouth one recent Sunday evening, like any parent, I panicked.

Incidents of Tux eating strange things off the ground unfortunately isn’t uncommon. With his smushed snout, one of Tux’s favorite pastimes is sticking his nose where he has no business — but this time was different.

We were out for an evening walk when he let out a screech. As my family and I searched Google to find answers to why our normally vibrant puppy was lethargic and drooling excessively, we quickly began to suspect that Tux had been bitten by a snake.

One teary eyed visit to the local emergency animal hospital, a $2,000 antivenin dose and an overnight observation later, a grumpy Tux lived to see another day — but it was a close call.

Tux was bitten by a Copperhead snake.

Of the 46 species of snakes known in Georgia, only six species are venomous: Copperhead, Cottonmouth, Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, Timber/Canebrake Rattlesnake, Pigmy Rattlesnake and Eastern Coral Snake, according to the Georgia Poison Center.

As temperatures continue to rise relatively earlier each year, snakes become more active, creating an increased risk of bites for humans and their pets. The Georgia Poison Center estimates that 7,000-8,000 people per year are bitten by snakes.

Here are some tips from the Georgia Poison Center and the Georgia Department of Health on how you and your pets can stay safe all summer long:

Identifying the snake

Copperhead: Found in hardwood forests, both wet and dry. Light brown to pinkish in color with darker, saddle-shaped crossbands. Markings are shaped like Hershey’s kisses from the side.

Found in hardwood forests, both wet and dry. Light brown to pinkish in color with darker, saddle-shaped crossbands. Markings are shaped like Hershey’s kisses from the side. Cottonmouth: Found in every type of wetland habitat but travels across land in search of food. Vary in color. Their backs may be brown or olive with darker crossbands. The belly is dull yellow and brown, and the underside of the tail is usually black.

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake: Found mostly in dry terrestrial habitats but also wet areas. Basic color is light to dark with distinct diamonds of brown and yellow. The tail is banded and has rattles.

Timber/Canebrake Rattlesnake: Found in a variety of terrestrial habitats, as well as swamps. Basic color is gray with black V-shaped crossbands. Some may have an orange-brown stripe down the middle of their back. The tail is black with rattles at the tip.

Pigmy Rattlesnake: Found in wooded areas and swamps. Dull gray with dark gray or brown blotches on the back and sides.

Eastern Coral Snake: Found in a wide variety of habitats including wooded areas, fields and pond margins. Has red, yellow and black rings encircling the body. Similar in color to the nonvenomous Scarlet Kingsnake. Remember the old saying “Red touches black, venom lack; red touches yellow, kills a fellow.”

What to do if bitten by a snake





Keep still and stay calm.

Remove all jewelry and tight clothing.

Note the color and shape of the snake and what time the bite happened.

Wash the bite with soap and water and cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing.

Call the Georgia Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

Seek emergency medical attention immediately.

If local doctors aren’t sure which antivenin to use, advise them to contact Georgia Poison Centers.

What to do if your pet is bitten by a snake





Tissue swelling begins within minutes. Other tell-tale signs can be excessive drooling, foaming at the mouth and sudden tiredness.

Keep the animal as quiet as possible. Activity increases the distribution of the venom.

Don’t use a tourniquet, ice pack or apply or give any medications at home.

Don’t use any type of cutting or suction device. This can make tissue damage worse and doesn’t change the severity of the snake bite.

Seek veterinary care immediately. Appropriate veterinary care includes pain management, infection prevention, anti-inflammatory therapy, antivenin administration and management of any other concurrent problems such as open wounds or blood clotting disorders.

Several hours of veterinary observation is recommended to ensure the animal is OK after treatment of the snake bite.

