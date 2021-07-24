Local

A slithering resident is back. Here’s how to keep yourself, pets safe from snakes this summer

When my one-year old French Bulldog Tuxedo Blue, Tux for short, started foaming at the mouth one recent Sunday evening, like any parent, I panicked.

Incidents of Tux eating strange things off the ground unfortunately isn’t uncommon. With his smushed snout, one of Tux’s favorite pastimes is sticking his nose where he has no business — but this time was different.

We were out for an evening walk when he let out a screech. As my family and I searched Google to find answers to why our normally vibrant puppy was lethargic and drooling excessively, we quickly began to suspect that Tux had been bitten by a snake.

One teary eyed visit to the local emergency animal hospital, a $2,000 antivenin dose and an overnight observation later, a grumpy Tux lived to see another day — but it was a close call.

Tux was bitten by a Copperhead snake.

Of the 46 species of snakes known in Georgia, only six species are venomous: Copperhead, Cottonmouth, Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, Timber/Canebrake Rattlesnake, Pigmy Rattlesnake and Eastern Coral Snake, according to the Georgia Poison Center.

As temperatures continue to rise relatively earlier each year, snakes become more active, creating an increased risk of bites for humans and their pets. The Georgia Poison Center estimates that 7,000-8,000 people per year are bitten by snakes.

Here are some tips from the Georgia Poison Center and the Georgia Department of Health on how you and your pets can stay safe all summer long:

Identifying the snake

What to do if bitten by a snake

What to do if your pet is bitten by a snake

Local veterinarian services

Local hospitals with emergency services

