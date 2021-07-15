Family, supporters of ‘Red’ sing and dance on Veterans Parkway to celebrate his life

Loving. Energetic. Fabulous.

These were the three words that described Ronald “Red” Barksdale, according to cousin Adren Stallion.

“He was so loving,” Stallion told the Ledger-Enquirer. “As I look out into the crowd today and I see people of all different races and backgrounds, I realize Red never saw you for color. He saw you as the human you were.”

Family and friends gathered Wednesday evening on Veterans Parkway to dance, laugh and celebrate the life of Barksdale. Dressed in red to commemorate his nickname, nearly 60 people came together to remember a man who was known to dance his days away on the very corner where he died.

Barksdale, 60, was traveling by foot in the 1500 block of Veterans Parkway near Arby’s early Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Family, friends, and community members gathered Wednesday night at the Arby’s at 1503 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia to remember Ronald “Red” Barksdale, 60, the man killed earlier this week when he was struck by a vehicle. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Barksdale was dealing with homelessness at the time of his death. However, according to his family members, his lifestyle was a choice and one that they supported.

“This is how he wanted to live,” Stallion said. “He would still come to family events, singing and dancing the night away. We helped him through it all.”

Prayers and heartfelt words started off the ceremony which soon turned into a family reunion with everyone gathering to do the Electric Slide, something that the family felt was required to feel Red’s presence. After a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “You Were Loved,” sang by his cousin, Tacara Hemingway, guests lit their candles and prepared to say a final goodbye.

As the crowd began to release red balloons, a strong gush of wind came through and a rainbow settled in the evening sky behind the corner where Barksdale spent his final days. Attendees began to laugh and one said “It’s Red letting us know he’s not going anywhere.”

“It was definitely him, it was what he wanted,” Stallion said. “This is what he would have wanted because it represents him and who he was. I believe that we should celebrate a person’s life the way they lived here on Earth and that’s how he lived here on the Earth. Dancing and singing, so it definitely was him and I just saw nothing but love.”

Barksdale’s funeral will be held Wednesday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. at First African Baptist Church, located at 901 5th Avenue in Columbus. The funeral is open to the public.