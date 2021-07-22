She broke glass ceiling for Georgia, Alabama power company executives. Jacki Lowe dies

Jacki Lowe Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley

The first female officer at the company that provides electricity to most of the Chattahoochee Valley has died.

Jacqualyn “Jacki” Lowe, who worked for 41 years at the Southern Company, owner of Georgia Power and Alabama Power, died Sunday at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, according to her obituary.

She was 67 and served for decades as a community leader.

Lowe made such a positive impact on the Columbus area, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., expressed his appreciation during a 2015 session in the House of Representatives, marking her retirement as region vice president for Georgia Power.

“As a female executive in the fourth-largest utility company in the United States, Mrs. Lowe has in many ways broken through the glass ceiling in this male-dominated industry,” Bishop said in the tribute. “Not only has her leadership set an example for other women, but she has also reached out and mentored many employees in order to help them reach their goals and objectives.”

Georgia Power spokesman Robert Watkins forwarded to the Ledger-Enquirer the company’s reaction to Lowe’s death: “Jacki was most known for her dedicated community service both during her tenure at Georgia Power and throughout her retirement. She will be deeply missed by her Georgia Power family as well the Columbus community.”

Lowe voluntarily filled the CEO vacancy at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, whose board she chaired, until a full-time CEO could be hired.

Her community involvement also included chairing the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce board and serving as a board member for the National Infantry Museum Foundation, Columbus 2025, Columbus Development Authority (secretary), Kinetic Credit Union Supervisor Committee, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, Georgia Power Ambassadors (first vice president), Rotary Club of Columbus (past officer), Regional Prosperity Initiative (tri-chair), Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, Columbus State University Business Advisory Council, Columbus Regional Health Foundation, Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, Columbus Technical College Foundation, Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia and the Valley Partnership Joint Development Authority (past chair).

In emails to the Ledger-Enquirer, community leaders described how Lowe played a constructive role in those organizations.

“Jacki was always cheerful, always encouraging, and always willing to ask 1,000 questions to prompt a thorough discussion — which resulted in better projects,” said Betsy Covington, president and CEO for the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. “When she took on responsibility, you knew the effort would get done. And you knew that those who worked on it would have a good time. We miss her already.”

Jack Warden, president and CEO of the local Goodwill, served with Lowe on the board and ended up being the choice of the search committee she led.

“I will always remember Jacki as someone who when they said they would do something, get out of their way,” he said. “She had a passion and drive that was unmatched. She approached opportunities from a common sense approach and had the ability to bring out the best from people she worked with. Goodwill will be forever indebted to her for her leadership.”

Brian Sillitto, executive vice president for economic development at the chamber, said, “Jacki was also a mentor to many, especially women in business and was a fierce advocate for Partners in Education. Jacki was a person who truly loved this community and we are all better for it. Her service and dedication will be missed.”

Tabetha Getz, executive director of Columbus 2025, a public/private regional planning organization, said Lowe “was the type of leader who gave her all and was always very passionate about this project. She will be greatly missed.”

In a Facebook post, Marquette McKnight, executive director of the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, described Lowe as “kind, a thoughtful and ‘get it done’ thinker, visionary and do-er.”

McKnight recalled Lowe telling her that serving on MEEF’s Teacher of the Year selection committee made her “an even fiercer education supporter, and we are honored to be one of the organizations chosen to receive gifts in her memory.”

Visitation will be July 24, from 10-11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Alabama, immediately followed by the funeral, also at the church.