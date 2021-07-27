Columbus Council decides on trash fee waiver. Here’s what you need to know

Councilor Glenn Davis is proposing an ordinance that would waive trash fees for Columbus residents in September 2021 if passed. nwooten@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus residents will have a month’s worth of garbage fees waived, city councilors decided Tuesday.

The Columbus Council approved the measure by a 7-1 vote with Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson casting the sole “no.” Councilors Jerry “Pops” Barnes and Gary Allen were not present for the meeting.

The ordinance amends the 2022 fiscal year budget’s integrated waste fund to allow fund reserves to cover the fees. The Columbus Water Works would then issue a fee waiver to each residential customer for solid waste collection for the month of September, according to the ordinance proposed by Councilor Glenn Davis earlier this month.

The monthly residential fee is $18. Low-income households pay a reduced rate.

The votes come after longstanding delays with yard and bulk waste pickup. There was no discussion before the votes were cast, but several councilors offered comments once the measure passed.

Woodson explained why she voted no, citing trouble the city has had with hiring employees, the city’s recently approved $1.77 million supplemental yard waste contract and future costs associated with landfill closures.

“I’m looking at the future, what’s going to happen later and where we’re going to get the money to take care of the problem,” she said.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin previously said that a one-month waiver would cost the city $1 million in revenue. Finance Director Angelica Alexander previously told the council that the city’s integrated waste fund had an estimated deficit of $5.9 million as of May.

Councilor Judy Thomas said the waiver is a gesture to residents acknowledging the waste pickup delays. The city, she said, could afford the $1 million revenue loss.

Landfill costs

The city had $7.6 million in cash and investments on hand after the pending purchases of landfill equipment and recent contracts. The city’s current liability for costs associated with the landfill closure is an estimated $13.5 million. The total cost of landfill closure and post closure care is roughly $26.3 million, Alexander said at a presentation at a council meeting earlier this month.

The Schatulga Road landfill reached 100% utilization in 2020. The city is paying $2.3 million in post closure costs, she said. Public Works Director Michael Criddle told councilors the Pine Grove landfill’s estimated closure date is 25 years away.

Councilors will also vote on a proposed amendment to the city’s supplemental yard waste contract with West Point-based AmWaste during Tuesday evening’s meeting. Public Works Director Criddle is also expected to give an update on yard and bulk waste pickup.