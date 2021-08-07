Could I-14 be a ‘game changer’ for Columbus? What leaders say about road proposal

This is the proposed Interstate 14 route. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock introduced an amendment in the new infrastructure bill that brings the new route closer to reality. Courtesy of Sen. Warnock's office

A major interstate route cutting through the middle of Georgia could pass through Columbus, but there are still a lot of “ifs” surrounding the proposed Interstate 14.

The first is getting the new bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The I-14 proposal inched a little closer to reality when Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) added an amendment to the infrastructure bill this week that designates new sections of the proposed interstate, including the Georgia portion, as part of a high priority corridor.

I-14 would begin in west Texas, eventually passing through Phenix City and Columbus before reaching its terminus in Augusta, Georgia. The new interstate route would use a pattern of existing roads and highways. State and local officials would make the final determination about the exact interstate path.

The already-existing Fall Line Freeway, which runs from Columbus to Augusta, could serve as groundwork for I-14.

The Ledger-Enquirer spoke with several local leaders about I-14 and what having a major interstate coming through Columbus would mean for the region. Here’s what they had to say.

Skip Henderson, Mayor of Columbus

Henderson told the Ledger-Enquirer that the amendment was a “very interesting development.” The mayor served on the Columbus Council when Frank Lumpkin IV and his Youth Infrastructure Coalition approached the governing body in 2018 about supporting the interstate.

I-14, Henderson said, would benefit Columbus and the surrounding counties that are in the midst of economic struggles. Any step towards connecting Columbus to other hub cities is a good thing.

“We’ve advocated with both of our senators, just for connectivity for Columbus,” he said. “It’s good for the state of Georgia because Columbus is sort of the westward gateway to into the south-central state. It would mean a lot.”

Teresa Tomlinson, former Columbus Mayor and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate

In a text message, Tomlinson told the L-E said she was grateful for Sen. Warnock’s I-14 efforts.

“This could be a game-changer for Columbus. It has the potential to make Columbus a transportation hub, which in turn brings jobs and growth. This is a project the community has been working on for many years,” she said.

Walker Garrett, Columbus Council - District 8

In an interview with the L-E, Garrett said I-14 could bring some of the same things to Columbus that cities like LaGrange and Montgomery have seen as a result of interstate proximity.

“There’s been more business movement because of the interstate,” he said. “I would hope some of those opportunities start moving to Columbus if we were also on a major interstate.”

Toyia Tucker, Columbus Council - District 4

In a text message to the L-E, Tucker said I-14 provides “strategic military impact” and brings “enhanced economic development” to Columbus.

The Columbus Council requested support from local state lawmakers for the extension of I-14 last year, and Tucker said the council will likely make the same request this year.

“If extended to Columbus, I-14 could run along J.R. Allen Parkway/Sam Wellborn Highway (Highway 80) with little modification of the current parkway,” she said.

Glenn Davis, Columbus Council - District 2

In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Davis said I-14’s path through Columbus would be good for the city.

However, the proposed interstate faces obstacles. It would take “double-digit years” for something like this to even begin to happen, he said.

Local leaders, he said, have done everything they can.

“I don’t know if this is just the senators doing whatever they can to just keep it at the forefront and to get the federal Department of Transportation to think about it,” Davis said. “Will they do it? I don’t know. Everybody I talk to says it’s an impossible challenge.”

Jerald Mitchell, President and CEO of Greater Columbus GA Chamber of Commerce

In a text message, Mitchell told the Ledger-Enquirer that “additional and improved infrastructure” like I-14 supports the chamber’s goal of making Columbus “more competitive for jobs and capital investment in the future economy.”







“We welcome support and resources that are aligned with that.”

Jim Livingston, Executive Director of the River Valley Regional Commission

Livingston oversees the RVRC, an organization the promotes economic growth, working with 35 municipalities and county governments in 16 counties: Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, and Webster.

In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Livingston said the impact would be “tremendous” and “first steps” like Warnock’s amendment are necessary.

“If we don’t get started it will never happen,” he said. “I think that it’s moving us in a good direction.”