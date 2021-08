Local She’s back. Iconic ‘May Flower’ statue recovered, awaits re-installation in downtown August 09, 2021 12:13 PM

The iconic statue "May Flower" statue was stolen in April 2021 from the corner of Broadway and 10th Street in downtown Columbus. It's been recovered and is back at Uptown Columbus Inc. awaiting re-installation, said Ed Wolverton, Uptown's president.