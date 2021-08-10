Missing Phenix City woman found dead near former Durango’s Steak House, police say

A Phenix City woman who was reported missing by family members Sunday has been found dead, authorities said.

The Phenix City Police Department was called to 2406 Sportsman Drive, the former Durango’s Steak House, Monday in reference to a found body. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Hannah Creamer, 20, lying near the rear of the restaurant.

Creamer had previously been reported as missing by family members on August 8.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2835 or 334-448-2841.

This article will be updated as information is made available.

