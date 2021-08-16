St. Anne Pacelli community mourns loss of student that died from accidental drowning

London Skye Williams, a 5th grade student at St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School, died August 15 from injuries sustained from an accidental drowning, the school said on Facebook. St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School

A 5th grade student at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus died Sunday from injuries related to an accidental drowning, the school announced in a Facebook post.

London Skye Williams, 10. died in an Atlanta hospital where she was receiving treatment, the post said.

The accidental drowning occurred on August 13 when she possibly fell while getting into a bathtub, the school said in another Facebook post.

“The St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School family is mourning the sudden loss of 5th grader London Williams,” Jennifer Sillitto, communications director for St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, told the Ledger-Enquirer. “We are praying for the repose of London’s soul and will continue to pray for her family during this difficult time.”

St. Anne Catholic Church hosted a prayer vigil Sunday and students were allowed to dress out of uniform in pink attire Monday in memory of London.

