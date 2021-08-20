Owner of Speakeasy, other Columbus restaurant staples to be remembered this weekend

Chris Losonsky. Ledger-Enquirer file photo

Chris Losonsky, owner of Speakeasy, died Saturday evening.

He was 71 years old.

“Here at The Speakeasy we are heartbroken,” a Facebook post from the restaurant reads. “The outreach of love, support and prayers from his friends, our friends and patrons and the community has been overwhelming.”

Losonsky moved extensively in his early years from Michigan to Greece, to Portugal to Florida before settling in Georgia, according to an obituary posted by the restaurant. He graduated from the University of South Florida and moved to Columbus in 1971 after Naval Flight School.

Losonsky opened Speakeasy five years later, in 1976, on 18th Avenue. He later relocated it to its current location at 3123 Mercury Drive.

A celebration of Losonsky’s life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant for family and friends. Speakeasy will be open for lunch, according to the post, and close around 2 p.m.

Losonsky had also owned other restaurants around the city, including Twelfth Street Deli and Tavern Off Broadway.

“Please extend your thoughts, prayers and condolences to Toni, Phil and the Speakeasy family for the loss of Chris Losonsky,” the post from MidTown Columbus reads. “Columbus, especially UpTown and MidTown, was blessed that he and his family chose to move here and open up successful, iconic restaurants.”

The Speakeasy isn’t going anywhere, the post continued.

“Many people have been asking and the answer is yes, The Speakeasy will remain open and continue onward,” the post reads. “We have no plans to close or sell. We thank you for your continued prayers and support.”

