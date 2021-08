Local Video: Check out prison-themed circus set to open in Peachtree Mall parking lot August 19, 2021 05:40 PM

Cirque Alcatraz, the new production of Cirque Entertainment, LLC, runs Aug. 19-22 in the Peachtree Mall parking lot. The show is rated "R" for mature audiences only. Go to www.cirquealcatraz.com for ticket prices, show times, and COVID-19 protocols.