Meet these Columbus parents who have a workout plan of their own: ‘Sweat like a mother’

Molly Wright scanned the crowd and smiled as about three dozen folks, most of them mothers with children in strollers, prepared for the Wednesday exercise class at Lakebottom.

“We have a bunch of new faces here this morning,” she told the Ledger-Enquirer, “so hopefully that number is going to grow.”

The number is an estimated 40 active members in Stroller Strong Moms of Columbus, celebrating its 10th anniversary of living the motto “Sweat Like A Mother.” The club also is known by the acronym SLAM.

Alexa Smith, who now lives in North Carolina, founded Stroller Strong Moms in Columbus to provide parents of young children a way to work out in a supportive group without needing to pay for childcare. The club has grown to more than 40 affiliates across the United States as well as the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

Wright joined four years ago after meeting the local franchise’s previous owner, Rebecca Paull, and seeing the group working out at Lakebottom while she was running.

“I was kind of on the fence about it,” she said. “Then, after the first class, … the workout almost became secondary. I just really loved the support the community gave me.”

Now, Wright is the Stroller Strong Moms of Columbus owner and hearing similar stories from members.

“Our workout is what draws people in initially,” she said, “but people stay for the community and support.”

All childcare givers are welcomed

Stroller Strong Moms has a target demographic in its name, but childcare givers of all kinds are welcomed, including fathers, grandparents, nannies and mothers with what members call “ESS” (empty stroller syndrome), meaning they are pregnant or their children are in school.

“However you parent works for us,” Wright said.

She didn’t have any local relatives when she was a first-time mother, so Wright relied on fellow members.

“When you say, ‘It was hard to get out of the house, let alone come to a workout class,’ it’s really nice to have people who understand without you having to explain it,” she said.

The workouts are considered a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) bootcamp, focusing on cardio, strength or yoga. The six instructors rotate among the hourlong classes, starting at 9:30 a.m., Mondays-Wednesdays at Lakebottom in midtown and Thursdays-Saturdays at Woodruff Park in downtown.

The workouts can include running, jogging or walking laps with strollers around the park.

“We have mamas who have run marathons and do triathlons,” Wright said, “and then we have mamas who are having their first experience with any type of physical activity. Everything is at your own pace.”

Several membership options are offered. The main plan is $60 per month for unlimited workouts. The first class is free.

COVID impact

The club stopped in-person workouts for about eight weeks during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. Classes were conducted online.

“That helped us keep people engaged and keep communication open,” Wright said.

When they returned to in-person workouts during the summer of 2020, Wright was heartened to see more than 20 members attend.

“All of us instructors just kind of looked around and were like, ‘OK, we’re doing something right,’” she said. “People were ready to see each other in person again.”

Just ask Julia Dumas and Kelsey Vinton, who became friends through the club two years ago.

“When we got to come back outside and be next to each other — of course, socially-distanced — it was the best thing, a relief,” Vinton said. “… You get your vitamin D dose. You get to sweat. That brings out your endorphins. … The socialization is really important for the children and for us, just to have an adult conversation.”

Dumas enjoyed meeting other mothers who value a physically fit lifestyle while taking care of their children.

“Being able to meet friends who have that same mindset has truly been beneficial,” Dumas said. “It gives us that social hour.”

Socializing continues after the workout

The socializing often continues beyond the workouts with play dates through friendships among members and “mom’s night out” events the club organizes.

As a first-time mother, Vinton said, “This was crucial, finding this group to connect. … It’s been such a blessing to be present for my kids while they’re young.”

Fellow members helped her “go through lots of changes as a first-time mom,” Vinton said, “mentally, physically, socially, emotionally. It’s been life-changing, just making all the friends with so many different people going through the same stages. It’s just good to know that you’re not alone.”

Vinton is a yoga instructor. She leads the club’s workout on Fridays.

“We all look out for each other’s kids,” she said. “A lot of moms get worried. They don’t want to come because they don’t think their kid is going to stay in the stroller. But none of us are judgmental when it comes to that — kids crying, screaming, upset, terrible twos. Everybody understands.”

Members also like to share tips about local resources, such as which doctors and hairdressers they recommend.

“I’ve never seen more women be so encouraging of one another,” Vinton said.

In addition to the club’s convenience of built-in babysitting, parents exercising in the presence of their children, Dumas said, sets “that example for them, being healthy, being active.”

Then the children play at the playground after the parents exercise.

“Everyone keeps an eye out for the kids,” Dumas said.