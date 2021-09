Local Strut the Hooch parade returns Sept. 18 to downtown Columbus September 16, 2021 12:34 PM

The Strut the Hooch parade starts Sept. 18 at 10 a.m at the corner of 10th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus. Participants should be in place by 9:30 a.m. You can watch the parade along Broadway. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/strutthehooch/.