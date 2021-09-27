‘She drafted him, then he drafted her.’ Columbus couple celebrates 77th anniversary

A blind date in 1944 sparked a relationship that’s still going strong in 2021.

Lawrence “Skeet” Miner Jr. and his wife Mary recently celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 14, 1944. Both are residents at Covenant Woods Retirement Community in Columbus. Skeet turned 98 in July, and Mary will celebrate her 98th birthday in November.

“We had a 30 minute wedding, a 24-hour honeymoon,” said Lawrence Miner, “and I was gone several years in service, Army.”

Nona Christie, marketing person for Covenant Woods, said Mary Miner worked on the Meriwether County, Georgia draft board during World War II and her service plays into the couple’s story.

“Their big story is that she drafted him, but then he drafted her and they’ve been together all these years,” Christie said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She said local singer/songwriter Haden Sammons has written a song titled “The Draft Board” about the couple.

Christie said Mary Miner often plays piano at Covenant Woods for residents and staff. During the Ledger-Enquirer’s visit she played “As Time Goes By” and “Bill Bailey, Won’t You Please Come Home.”

Mary said she would often sing “Bill Bailey” during Skeet’s service, but make one change.

“Instead I would sing Skeet Miner,” she said.

Mary described the couple’s marriage as “ absolutely wonderful.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I would not change one single thing,” she said, “He’s the best husband. He’s just a good man.”