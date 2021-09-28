Halloween trick-or-treating Oct. 30? Here’s why Columbus mayor wants alternative date

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is suggesting door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating take place in the city Oct. 30 instead of Oct. 31 because the holiday is on a Sunday this year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still causing hospitalizations and deaths in Muscogee County, Henderson encourages residents to “show their Halloween spirit this year by emphasizing dress-up, decoration and other aspects of the holiday that do not involve close social contact,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

But if residents choose to go door-to-door for trick-or-treating, Henderson suggests they do it from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 instead of Oct. 31 to avoid doing it on a Sunday.

“Of course, this does not mean that groups cannot also celebrate on Sunday night,” the news release says, “but the City asks that any door-to-door tick-or-treating be limited to Saturday night so that residents can plan accordingly.”

The news release doesn’t explain why trick-or-treating on a Sunday is a conflict. The Ledger-Enquirer asked the mayor’s office for an explanation and will update this story when that answer is received.

“As a reminder: If a house does not have their porch/outside lights on, please do not ring their doorbell,” the news release says. “They have chosen not to participate in trick-or-treating, and it is important to respect their decision. Likewise, if you choose not to hand out candy this year, please turn your porch/outside lights off so that trick-or-treaters will know not to knock on your door.”