Local Sneak Peek: RiverCenter set to premiere theatre organ named “The Wave” October 01, 2021 10:31 AM

Ken Double, musician and organist at Atlanta's Fox Theatre, will premiere "The Wave" Saturday at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $5. Learn more at https://rivercenter.org.