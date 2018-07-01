He got upset about losing his car keys. Now, LaGrange police are looking for him.

LaGrange police are searching for a suspect who shot another man after getting upset about losing his car keys at a party.
According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to a call from a South Lee Street residence around 4 a.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired in the area.
En route, the officers were notified that a shooting victim was in the emergency room at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. The victim told police that an unidentified man attending the party started firing rounds outside the residence after he couldn't find his car keys. He was apparently drunk , the news release says.
The victim confronted the suspect about shooting in the neighborhood. In the ensuing altercation, the victim was trying to get away from the suspect when he was shot in his left leg, according to the news release.
The suspect, identified as a black male, “possibly left in a blue vehicle, unknown make or model,” the news release says.
To report information about this incident, call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
