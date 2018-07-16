Prosecutor: Video shows final minutes leading to Bobby Seawright Jr.'s death

Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly made his opening statement Monday afternoon during the murder trial of James Oliver. Oliver is charged in the December 2016 fatal shooting death of Bobby Seawright Jr.
By
Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.