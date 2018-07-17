Columbus police, FBI investigating robbery at downtown bank

Columbus police and the FBI are investigating an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at the downtown SunTrust Bank, Maj. J.D. Hawk said.
The robbery occurred about 3:30 p.m. and the suspect used a handgun, Hawk said. He would not give any additional details. No one was injured in the robbery at the corner of 13th Street and First Avenue.
Crime scene tape was put up around the bank parking lot along First Avenue, as well as the side entrance.
Detectives and patrol officers were working the scene. Multiple law enforcement vehicles seem to be cruising the streets around the bank.
If anyone can assist in identifying the suspect, please contact Sgt. Jeff Kraus of the Robbery and Assault Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4374.
It was the second robbery in the area in less than two weeks.
The Medical Center Branch of the Wells Fargo bank was robbed by a masked gunman on July 7.
No one was injured in the 11:03 a.m. robbery at 1000 18th St., which is a couple of miles from the SunTrust that was robbed Tuesday.
A man with a gun entered the bank, approached a female teller and demanded money. The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing from the bank.
Hawk would not say if there was a connection to the two robberies.
