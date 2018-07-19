Columbus teen dies of multiple gunshot wounds, scene littered with rifle and handgun shell casings

An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
By
Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.