Columbus teen dies of multiple gunshot wounds, scene littered with rifle and handgun shell casings
An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly made his opening statement Monday afternoon during the murder trial of James Oliver. Oliver is charged in the December 2016 fatal shooting death of Bobby Seawright Jr.
These are excerpts from the opening statement made Monday afternoon by defense attorney Stacey Jackson on behalf of his client James Oliver, who is accused of fatally shooting Bobby Seawright Jr. in 2016.
Police stopped Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, 36, Tuesday for a seat belt violation and learned he had an outstanding murder warrant. He was taken into custody and appeared Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. His parents spoke after the hearing.
A Wednesday night traffic stop has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine operation, 500 gallons of moonshine worth about $30,000, several weapons, and the seizure of $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash.
A man was shot and killed outside of a residence on Third Avenue Monday afternoon in Columbus' Historic District, Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Auburn Police responded to a theft in progress at a business located at 1600 Opelika Road. Two male suspects entered the business, broke two glass display cases and stole jewelry items with an undisclosed value.
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.
Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.
The Georgia State Patrol and other enforcement agencies visited Columbus Thursday for their "Make Your Summer Click" campaign. Officials want you to remember to always wear seat belts and life jackets on the road or on the water, and obey the laws.
Stacey Jackson, attorney for accused kidnapper Markel Ervin, said his client did not lead his former girlfriend against her will last month. Jackson said evidence and testimony shows that the victim ran away from home.
With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.
Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
Attorneys for Johnny Lee Gates presented evidence Monday they say shows prosecutors here in the 1970s demonstrated “a systematic pattern of discrimination” in keeping black residents off juries of death-penalty cases of black defendants.
Columbus police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon near the area of the Star Food Mart on 35th Street and River Road. Traffic in the area was being diverted as police continued their investigation.