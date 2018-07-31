He couldn’t go back in downtown store after robbery. So he waited outside with the cash, cops say

A man with a knife walked away after robbing a downtown store Friday night, then came back, tried to go back in, and stood outside with the loot in his hand until police arrived, an officer testified Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officer K. Gibson said that when he got to the store, clerks in the 1445 Veterans Parkway Circle K were pointing at Darnelle Thomas, who stood in the parking lot, cash in hand.
Noticing Thomas fit the robber’s description, Gibson walked over and asked the suspect what happened. Thomas told him he had just robbed the store with a knife, said Gibson, adding Thomas still had the $182 he got from the store register in his right hand.
He did not have the knife, however, and told Gibson he didn’t know where it was. Officers later found it around the corner on 15th Street near Third Avenue, the officer said.
Witnesses said a man wearing gloves and a white T-shirt tied around his face from the nose down came in around 11:30 p.m., pointed the knife and demanded cash from the register before he left walking toward 15th Street. Then after a few seconds he came walking back without the disguise and tried to go back in, but by then workers had locked the door and called 911, they told police.
Thomas then stood in the parking lot holding the money until Gibson got there, they said.
Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Superior Court. Charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and using a knife to commit a crime, Thomas, 36, is being held without bond.
