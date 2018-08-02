Three Gangster Disciples members charged after threats at Whisperwood Apartments

Three young men have been identified as members of the Gangster Disciples, a criminal gang in Columbus, after police investigated trespassing and terroristic threats to a Whisperwood Apartments resident, a criminal gang investigator testified Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
The suspects were identified as Michael Gentry, Dashabion Person and Gerald Reed, all 20 years old of Columbus.
Gentry was charged with 10 counts of participation in criminal gang activity, Person was charged with 12 counts and Reed faces eight counts of the same charge. All pleaded not guilty to the charges during a 9 a.m. hearing before Judge Julius Hunter who bound the charges without bond for Person and Reed over to Muscogee Superior Court. Represented by public defender Robin King, Gentry delayed his hearing until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Reed is represented by defense attorney Chance Hardy, while Person’s lawyer is Alfonza Whitaker, both of whom argued the number of charges against each suspect. The gang investigator, not identified because of safety concerns, said social media and a comprehensive investigation led to the charges.
With growing problems at the gated community at 6363 Flat Rock Road, Columbus police officers have been contracted by property management to reduce crime.
The investigator was on duty July 24 when a resident stopped at the entrance gate to enter the upscale apartment complex . A vehicle trailing the apartment dweller tried to tailgate the resident through the entrance before a suspect identified as Reed threatened him, although he doesn’t even live at the complex.
Police continued to follow Reed, who was in a 2015 Chevy Malibu, which was followed by a white Honda Accord, with Person and Gentry as passengers. Both vehicles backed against a fence near an apartment.
All of the men left the vehicle and fled on foot as police approached to question them, but they were detained later. A black bandana was found in Reed’s car. The resident said the bandana was hanging from Reed’s shorts when the threats where made against him.
Rosaria Brown, 18, was in the car with Reed but didn’t run from police, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing because she doesn’t live at the complex, which has no trespassing signs posted.
In the second vehicle, records show police found a .45-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, several bags of marijuana totaling more than an ounce and valued at $295, additional plastic bags and a digital scale.
In addition to the seized items, the investigator said police went to social media sites for information. Police found gang signs that the suspects used on Facebook and preserved the pages before they were taken down. Police also found the six-pointed Star of David emblem used by the gang.
Person referred to Gangster Disciples on Facebook, the investigator said. He is in a photo wearing black and appears to be smoking marijuana.
All the suspects have been identified as members or associates of the Gangster Disciples, also known as the Folk Nation.
The gang investigator said more charges are possible in the case, with police believing more suspects are involved in the activity at Whisperwood Apartments.
“They were coming onto the property using the pools , hanging out,” he said outside the courtroom. “It’s not a party spot anymore. These individuals live in the Crystal Valley area.”
