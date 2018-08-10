Columbus man among two killed in four-vehicle Alabama crash

A 71-year-old Columbus man was among two people killed Thursday morning in a four-car crash on U.S. 80 near Tuskegee, Ala., authorities said.
James Carl McCorvey of Columbus died when his 2017 Nissan Frontier sideswiped a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse before colliding with a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, state troopers said.
The driver of the Mercury, 39-year-old Derrick Wayne Shelton of Prattville, Ala., also was dead at the scene of the 7:20 a.m. crash at the highway’s 184 mile marker near Sol Brown Road, about five miles east of Tuskegee, investigators said.
After McCorvey’s Nissan hit Shelton’s Mercury, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado collided with the Nissan. The Silverado’s driver and a passenger from the Shelton’s Mercury were injured and taken to the East Alabama Medical Center, troopers said.
