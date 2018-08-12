Fight at popular downtown Columbus attraction for kids results in arrest

An arrest has resulted from a two-month-old case involving a fight at a popular downtown Columbus attraction for children.
Eric Scott Bail, 22, was arrested Friday on charges of battery with physical harm, recklessly causing harm, endangering safety and disorderly conduct, according to a Columbus Police Department report. He was released Saturday from the Muscogee County Jail.
On June 15, around 4:55 p.m., CPD Cpl. Walter Haywood was dispatched to the Spash Pad at 1000 Bay Ave., in reference to a fight, the report says. Two victims are listed — both females — but their injuries aren’t mentioned.
The case remains under investigation.
Uptown Columbus, the nonprofit organization that promotes downtown Columbus, owns the Splash Pad at Woodruff Park and the adjacent Harmony Park playground off Bay Avenue, between 10th and 11th streets, overlooking the Chattahoochee Riverwalk.
Comments