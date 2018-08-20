Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Organizers call it "America's Night Out Against Crime." Most people know it as National Night Out. This year's event is Aug. 7 in communities across America. Here's a quick look at what it is, with sights and sounds from previous years' events.
A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.
Arthur James Jones was 14 years old when he was jailed for burglary and 15 when he was convicted and sent to state prison. For nine years, he knew no other life. All that changed Wednesday, when freed at age 23. This is his story.
An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
These are excerpts from the opening statement made Monday afternoon by defense attorney Stacey Jackson on behalf of his client James Oliver, who is accused of fatally shooting Bobby Seawright Jr. in 2016.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly made his opening statement Monday afternoon during the murder trial of James Oliver. Oliver is charged in the December 2016 fatal shooting death of Bobby Seawright Jr.
Police stopped Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, 36, Tuesday for a seat belt violation and learned he had an outstanding murder warrant. He was taken into custody and appeared Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. His parents spoke after the hearing.
A Wednesday night traffic stop has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine operation, 500 gallons of moonshine worth about $30,000, several weapons, and the seizure of $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash.
A man was shot and killed outside of a residence on Third Avenue Monday afternoon in Columbus' Historic District, Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Auburn Police responded to a theft in progress at a business located at 1600 Opelika Road. Two male suspects entered the business, broke two glass display cases and stole jewelry items with an undisclosed value.
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.