Officer from Columbus accused of taking cash from Lee County inmate

A Lee County Correctional Officer from Columbus is accused of taking cash from an inmate who was processed into the Lee County Detention Center, Capt. Van Jackson of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said Tuesday.
Danielle Nichole Rodgers, 25, was charged at 10:45 a.m. CST Tuesday with one count of third-degree felony theft of property after an investigation by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Columbus Police Department. She is held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond and has been terminated from her position.
Jackson said Rodgers’ arrest stems from a crime alleged to have been committed while she was working as a correctional officer. When any inmate is booked into the detention facility, personal property of the inmate is documented and secured with a receipt provided for the person detained.
An inmate at the detention center reported on Aug. 27 that currency in his possession at the time of booking into the facility was not returned upon release on Aug. 24. An individual who is released from the detention facility is provided a credit card in the amount of funds in their possession at the time of booking. A card given to the individual wasn’t active, an investigation revealed.
As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office and Columbus police executed a search warrant at Rodgers’ home on Welch Drive in Columbus after she was developed as a suspect. The search revealed evidence linking Rodgers to the charge. Authorities said it appears this was a crime of opportunity and it’s believed to be an isolated incident.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the sheriff’s office strives at all times to operate in a professional manner. “We hold ourselves to a high standard in our efforts to maintain that level of performance,” he said. “When we become aware of anyone within our ranks who violates that standard, especially of public trust, we will work diligently to determine the facts and then take swift and appropriate action to address the situation.”
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case or any crime should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
