Gunman fired shot while 3 men were robbing Floyd Road gas station, police say

A shot was fired at Papco 76 gas station after three robbers entered the business and took cash early Tuesday, Columbus police said.
No one was injured in the 7 a.m. robbery at 1045 Floyd Road, police said.
Officers were called to the area to check on an armed robbery. At the scene, officers were told that three men robbed the store at gunpoint and one fired a shot during the robbery.
The robbers fled from the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The holdup remains under investigation by Columbus police detectives.
