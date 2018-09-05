Columbus man pleads guilty to possessing Glock pistol during traffic stop

A Columbus man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land, U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler for the Middle District of Georgia announced .
Reginald Miller, 35, of Columbus now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. Miller was in possession of a Glock semi-automatic pistol during a traffic stop on Nov. 16, 2017. He was prohibited from possessing a gun because of prior convictions for theft by taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Muscogee County Superior Court.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. The program has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.
In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address the tide of rising violent crime in America, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since 2001.
The Columbus Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals is the prosecutor.
