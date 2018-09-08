Man arrested in hit and run crash on Stadium Drive in Phenix City

Phenix City police arrested a Smiths Station, Ala., man Friday in connection with a fatal hit and run crash Aug. 9 on Stadium Drive.
Edwin Scott Carden has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence, police said. He was arrested without incident and held in the Russell County Jail.
The crash occurred about 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Stadium Drive near the Clover Leaf Apartments.
Police said the hit and run crash remains an ongoing investigation.
