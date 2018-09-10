Columbus marks another homicide as man dies in weekend shooting

By the county coroner’s count, Columbus recorded its 25th homicide of the year Saturday when Thalmus Jones died at the hospital after he was shot on Rigdon Road, authorities said.
The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus at 11:37 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Jones’ body has been sent to the state crime laboratory in Atlanta for an autopsy, Bryan said.
Police were called around 11 p.m. to the intersection of Rigdon Road and 10th Street, where they found Jones had been shot twice, authorities said.
Investigators asked that anyone with information on the shooting call police Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or email jcarden@columbusga.org.
Though the coroner counts Jones’ death as the 25th homicide of the year, Columbus police mark it as the city’s 23rd murder. The agencies’ counts sometimes differ because homicides may include motor vehicle fatalities, accidental shootings and other deaths that do not result in murder investigations.
In 2017, Columbus had 43 homicides, 35 of which police investigated as murders.
