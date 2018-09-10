Zakkiyya Shereen Lewis
Zakkiyya Shereen Lewis Photo from the Muscogee County Jail
Zakkiyya Shereen Lewis Photo from the Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Woman gets probation for stealing more than $10,000 from St. Francis clinic

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

September 10, 2018 04:42 PM

A woman accused of skimming more than $10,000 from payments to a St. Francis Hospital clinic will serve no prison time under a plea agreement in which she promised to repay the money.

Zakkiyya Shereen Lewis pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft by taking, the accusation alleging that while she was entrusted with depositing receipts from the Columbus hospital’s orthopaedic clinic, she took for herself amounts ranging monthly from a low of $1,200 to a high of $2,800, authorities said.

The thefts occurred between October 2014 and February 2015, said Assistant District Attorney Jamie Barrow.

The hospital discovered the discrepancies while reconciling accounts. Muscogee Sheriff’s Maj. Joe McCrea, then the hospital’s public safety director, said Lewis admitted skimming the funds as he questioned her about it.

Senior Judge William Smith sentenced Lewis to 10 years’ probation in a plea agreement promising Lewis will repay $3,500 within seven days, and repay the rest at the rate of at least $110 a month. Her defense attorney, Stacey Jackson, offered to assist in transmitting the first payment to the hospital.

Lewis had no previous criminal history, Jackson said.

One condition of her probation is that she not work in financial management.

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.

By



  Comments  