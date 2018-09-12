Two charged in armed robbery on Warm Springs Road

Two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on Warm Springs Road and Jamestown Drive Sunday faces one count each of armed robbery.
Saveion Wiggins and Savion West, both 20, pleaded not guilty to the charges during a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court. Judge Julius Hunter ordered both held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail and bound the charges over to Superior Court.
Police Sgt. Jeff Kraus said a woman was stopped at the intersection when a man pointed a gun at her and demanded her iPhone 8 valued at $1,000. Police used social media and a photo lineup to identify the suspects. The victim also said she had seen both men at an apartment complex in the area.
In a photo lineup, the woman identified West as the one armed with the gun. Wiggins was described as the one who took the phone from the victim.
When both were arrested on Sunday, West was in possession of the iPhone, Kraus said.
