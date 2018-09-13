Man held on $55,250 bond in Morehouse Street shooting

Five months after a shooting, a Columbus man pleaded not guilty to firing a gun through a door on Morehouse Street and hitting a woman in the back.
Terrent Dowdell, 27, was in Recorder’s Court on Thursday to face one count of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal trespassing in an April 21 shooting. Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter ordered Dowdell held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $55,250 and to stay away from the victim if he’s able to make bond.
A police detective told the court that officers were called to the 3100 block of Morehouse Street on a shooting. A hole was found in the door and a woman gave police a 9 mm shell casing which was picked up at the scene.
The woman said she felt something hitting her back after a shot was fired but she didn’t require any medical attention.
Dowdell was identified as the person with the pistol before the shooting. Police searched on social media for information on the suspect known as “Brent.”
He was identified on April 25 but wasn’t arrested until Sept. 3 and held in the county jail.
Comments