Housekeeper accused of taking items from hotel room, Columbus police say

A housekeeper at Homes2 Suites By Hilton is accused of taking items from a guest at the Whittlesey Road hotel, a police detective said Friday.
Shemika Walker, 30, of Columbus is charged with one count of theft by taking and fourth-degree forgery in a incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 22 at 1664 Whittlesey Road. She pleaded not guilty to the charges during an 8 a.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court. Judge Julius Hunter set bonds totaling $3,000 on the charges and bound them over to State Court.
Police Detective Susan Shelton said an investigation started with a missing phone after the guest returned home from a visit to Columbus. The Samsung Galaxy phone was valued at $365. The victim also noticed a negative balance on a checking account.
During the investigation, police went to the business and learned that Walker was on duty to clean the victim’s room. A check of video at the Navy Federal Credit Union shows a check was cashed on Aug. 22 and deposited in a relative’s account.
Walker was arrested at the hotel on Tuesday.
